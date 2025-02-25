An AI-Generated Video of Donald Trump Kissing Elon Musk's Feet Was Leaked at the HUD Agency The video has gone viral since it was shared at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 25 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For some, AI technology finally got something right. Or, wrong, if you consider the fact that the AI-generated video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet is very much fake. But when the prank video from apparent hackers showed up on TV screens throughout the building of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), footage of that video quickly went viral.

Elon has yet to comment on it on X (formerly Twitter), and Trump has not spoken out about the prank involving realistic-looking footage of himself rubbing and kissing Elon's feet. The video also says "long live the real king" in text on the screen, which is likely in reference to Trump referring to himself as king at one point.

A fake video of Trump kissing Elon's feet went viral as a prank at HUD.

Employees who returned to work on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, were met with TV screens throughout the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C. that each contained the same fake footage of Trump kissing Elon's feet. It's unclear who made the video and then put it on the screens throughout the building, but afterward, recorded footage of those screens made their way online, and have since gone viral.

The message behind the fake video appears to be that Trump is serving Elon, rather than the tech billionaire being of service to the sitting president. This comes on the heels of wide criticism of Trump's critics making claims that it appears Elon is more in control than Trump himself is, and theories that Elon is somehow calling the shots when it comes to government layoffs and changes.

An AI video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet is playing on monitors at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).



This should be playing everywhere.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/FGf3A9F3z1 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 24, 2025

In true imperfect AI fashion, the video also shows Elon with two left feet. But that isn't the main focus for those who have shared the video on X, TikTok, and beyond numerous times. One user commented on the AI video on X with: "Trump kissing Musk's feet while he takes a chainsaw to the bureaucracy is just so on brand for a guy who loves money more than his own grandchildren." Another user posted on X, "After watching the AI video of Trump kissing Elon's feet. I say, let him cook, let him cook now."

What does "long live the real king mean" about Trump?

The text on the screen of the prank video of Trump kissing and massaging Elon's feet says "long live the real king." It appears to be in clear reference to Trump using the royal title for himself. After Trump revealed plans to get rid of the traffic congestion pricing program in New York City, he called himself king on his platform, Truth Social.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025 Source: Twitter/@WhiteHouse