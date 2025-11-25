President Trump Has Used His Immense Power to Advocate for 'Rush Hour 4' The president apparently misses the action movies of the '80s and '90s. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 25 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: New Line Cinema

Although he spends plenty of time speaking in public, Donald Trump does not spend much time discussing art. We know a little bit about what he likes in movies, but not a ton. Thanks to a recent report from Semafor, though, we now know that Trump has a particular fondness for the Rush Hour movies.

This franchise, which stars Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, had its most recent entry in 2007, but Trump has apparently been advocating for the release of a fourth installment. Here's what we know about what he's said about it.



Does Donald Trump really want a 'Rush Hour 4' to get made?

According to Semafor, Trump wants a revival of the "raucous comedies" and "action movies" of the late '80s and early '90s. He has a particular passion for the Jean Claude Van Damme movie Bloodsport, and has personally reached out to Paramount owner Larry Ellison, who is a Trump ally, to advocate for work to begin on Rush Hour 4. The franchise was launched by director Brett Ratner, who is also directing Amazon's $40 million documentary on Melania Trump.

It's unclear whether Ratner's involvement is part of the potential appeal for the president or whether he just has a real fondness for these movies. The first few Rush Hour films were box office sensations, but by the third installment, the excitement had cooled, which is why there hasn't been a new one in almost 20 years. It's worth noting, too, that Ellison's friendship with Trump and his leadership at Paramount could give Trump more influence over entertainment.

Semafor reported as much, quoting film producer Dallas Sonnier, who predicts “a wave of classically male-driven movies with mentally tough, traditional, courageous, confident heroes. Maybe even a tad cocky, but dedicated to honor and duty. Plus, of course, a few explosions, gun battles, helicopters, fistfights, and car chases!”

Trump is pushing Larry Ellison to bring back Rush Hour, @maxwelltani reports pic.twitter.com/wruw3scPg3 — Ben Smith (@semaforben) November 24, 2025 Source: X/@SemaforBen

Male-drive action movies align with the MAGA mission.

It's perhaps unsurprising that those who are aligned with Trump would try to exert some influence in the world of entertainment. After all, the action movies of the late '80s tended to have a particular ethos, and were often led by men who were trying to fix the world all by themselves. There are great movies to be had from that era, including films like Predator and Die Hard, but as is the case with every popular genre, there are also plenty of less great titles.

While Trump might be pushing for a Rush Hour sequel, it's unclear whether either Jackie Chan or Chris Tucker would be interested in returning to the franchise after so much time. Part of the appeal of those movies was Chan's unbelievable stunt work, and now that 20 years have passed, we don't even know how much of it he can still do.