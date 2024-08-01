Home > News > Politics Why Did Trump Seem to Tighten Journalist Rachel Scott's Water Bottle on Stage? "Never trust a man who touches a woman’s drink," an X user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 1 2024, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

On the subject of politics, especially during an election cycle, the internet is known to take even the smallest things and run with them. From J.D. Vance's alleged couch fetish to Grindr crashing during the Republican National Convention, social media users sure know how to spin a tale. Now, folks are focused on Donald Trump's actions during a panel with the National Association of Black Journalists.

Each of the members of the panel — Trump himself, ABC News journalist Rachel Scott, Fox News host Harris Faulkner, and Semafor reporter Kadia Goba — had a small table to their right hand side holding a bottle of water and a glass. At some point during the panel, Trump seemed to reach over and grab Scott's water bottle, tightening the lid and then placing it back down. And, of course, the internet has a few theories as to why.

Why did Trump grab Rachel Scott's water bottle?

A video of the incident has gained major traction on X, with even Henry Winkler sharing it to his followers. Theories as to why Trump grabbed and fidgeted with Scott's water bottle are many and varied, with some thinking that it was an attempt at asserting his dominance. "He’s asserting his dominance because he is angry at her. He is doing it like the spoiled childish brat he is," one user posited.

Others think he may have been trying to get back at her for her "rudeness" toward him during the panel. "That's really weird. Acting out his rage?" an X user asked. Another theorized, "It's a sign of aggression. He's very angry at her specifically for calling him out in her introduction of him."

However, if you dig a little deeper into the X thread, it seems that his real reason for fidgeting with Scott's water bottle is quite simple: He thought it was his. Another video shared on X shows him drinking from that same water bottle throughout the panel; plus, with the configuration of their seats, it seems he may not have noticed his own bottle sitting right next to him.

That's the bottle he was drinking from. pic.twitter.com/csIRA4MYzl — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) July 31, 2024