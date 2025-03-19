Former B Movie Actor Tudor Dixon Is Married, Has Four Kids, and Is Kind of a Nepo Baby Tudor Nixon has played a vampire and was once eaten by zombies. Her body, her choice! By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 19 2025, 7:36 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Tudor Dixon

It's no secret that Tudor Dixon is a Conservative with a capital C. According to the Detroit Free Press, she spent much of her early career working for her father who "purchased the West Michigan Steel foundry in Muskegon in a bankruptcy sale and began to operate it as Michigan Steel," in 2002. Tudor stayed there for seven years, working in customer service and sales, until she left in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

When Tudor parted ways with her family business, it was so she could start a family. For the next seven years, she stayed home and took care of her four children until she founded Lumen Student News, a now-defunct news site that also provided conservative-slanted lessons for students. That's about the time she stumbled upon conservative media and her true calling as a political commentator. Throughout all this, Tudor managed to stay married to her husband. Let's meet her family.

Article continues below advertisement

Tudor Dixon's husband and kids stay out of the public eye.

Unlike his wife, it appears as if Aaron William Dixon prefers to avoid the spotlight. We know he was a financial controller for a manufacturing company and helps raise their four kids. Where Aaron is behind the scenes, Tudor has been in front of cameras and behind microphones for more than a decade. She's not shy about sharing her beliefs, even ones as polarizing as opposing abortion rights with no exceptions for rape or incest.

During the January 6 attacks, Tudor was anchoring Real America’s Voice live when the rioters began storming The Capitol. Real America's Voice is a far-right streaming, cable, and satellite television channel and on that day, only Tudor's co-host had something to say about what was happening. Steve Gruber said fighting with the police was a bad idea. Tudor agreed and immediately began slamming "Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pocket veto of a property tax bill the day prior," per MLive.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Tudor also participated in election denialism when it came to President Trump's loss in 2020. "I believe that there was enough fraud in the election that we have to be very concerned," she said after a Michigan gubernatorial primary debate in July 2022. "I don’t think we can see enough of the evidence because we weren’t able to look back and some of that is destroyed now." This is just the tip of the conservative iceberg.

Article continues below advertisement

Tudor has starred in a couple of low budget horror movies.

In May 2022, Tudor spoke with The Detroit News about her brief time as a B movie actor. She said it was just a hobby and claimed to never have an interest in going pro. Evidently, this was volunteer work in an effort to help a group of people from Kalamazoo who were learning the craft.