“Daddy Did Not Do so Well” — Man Sobs in Car During His Twins’ First Day of School

The first day of school can be an emotional time for parents and their kids. See how one dad reacted to his twin daughters' sendoff. By Elizabeth Randolph Aug. 24 2023, Updated 11:26 a.m. ET

Back-to-school season is in full swing. If you’re even remotely on social media, you’ve likely seen or even taken adorable photos of the kids in your life smiling huge smiles on their way to their first day of school. The content is often accompanied by captions applauding the children for their milestones and encouraging words for them to be great during the school year.

What is often less visible between the smiles and boards with the child’s grades is how their first day of school affects the parents in real time. While the rising students are excited to start their new adventures, the beginning of their journey can be tough on those who have been with them since day one. In August 2023, one dad took his twins’ first day of school extremely hard. The #girldad moment had many parents on TikTok deep in their feels!

Warning: What you see may or may not have you reaching for tissues.

Fortunately, many men have no problem debunking the myth that “boys don’t cry” — especially regarding their babies. Say what you want about millennials, but one thing most of us don’t play about is being amazing parents to our kids, and one TikToker’s man is a prime example of that.

On Aug. 14, 2023, TikTok user Itzel (@itzelcastanova) recorded a video of her and her husband, Michael, in the car. The couple had just dropped off their twin daughters, Sophia and Bella, on their first school day.

As they sit watching the girls enter the building, Itzel points the camera to Michael, who is covering his face and looking away from her. Michael then lets out an audible sigh, showing how difficult it is for him to watch the twins go. “Our twin girls started school for the first time, and daddy did not do so well to see them go,” Itzel wrote in the video.

Michael continues crying throughout the TikTok as he reflects on how unbearable the process of letting the baby birds out of the nest can be.

He then asks essential questions (as any good dad would), like “What if they need help in the restroom or something?” And even after Itzel assures her husband their twins “will be OK” for the few hours at school, Michael remains distraught as Carin Leon and Camilo’s song, “Ni Me Debes Ni Te Debo,” plays in the background.

Underneath the heartwarming #dadgoals example, Itzel and Michael received tons of comments from other parents who could fully relate to what the emotional parent was going through.

Several #parentTok members said they had also sent their kids off to school and were having an equally devastating time doing so or were already anxious about their younger children going to school when their time came.

Amid the support from those who could relate to him, many users took time out to applaud Michael as a seemingly active and loving father. His tears touched thousands of commenters watching the video and even made a few cry.

“I'm not crying, you are,” one user said.

“They are his little twins... he is such a good daddy and hubby!” another exclaimed.