What Is Twista's Net Worth? The Successful Rapper Launched a Gun Safety Course

After being asked about the need for guns being off the streets since they can end up in the wrong hands, the rapper agreed but shared that “law-abiding citizens should be able to bear arms” as opposed to criminals.

“One of the most amazing things is competitive shooting,” Twista says about the purpose of law-abiding citizens owning guns. “A lot of people use these firearms to compete with. If you saw the scale of the competitions and the people and the community that it brings together in terms of competitive shooting and even in terms of designing them.”