We're Hardcore Rooting for Tyler and Korey on Season 31 of 'The Amazing Race'

This season of The Amazing Race is a reality TV showdown. The 11 teams are comprised of either past Survivor contestants, Big Brother alums, or former racers back for another shot at the $1 million prize. We’re particularly stoked to see best friends and YouTubers, Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl, competing again after their third place finish on the CBS series in Season 28. Though the duo fell short in 2015, they’re still killing the social media game.

Here’s what you need to know about the twosome as they race around the world for a second time. Both Tyler and Korey are vocal LGTBQ advocates.

The longtime pals are openly gay and often use their platforms to bring awareness to LGTBQ-specific causes. In a past interview with Teen Vogue, Tyler talked about the importance of sticking up for yourself, especially in the age of Internet trolls. "There will always be people that will have assumptions about you, about my character, my personality, or that I might put on a show of being gay or something, or that I play up stereotypes or anything like that," he shared. "It's always funny to me that those people are typically the people that know me the least. I'm just like, well, I'm just me, that's all I can be, you know?"

The 30-year-old added, "One thing I've learned best from my mom is to be yourself, and not everyone will get you and that's okay. I try to bring that into everything that I do and just understand that I will not be everyone's cup of tea and that's fine." The friends host a weekly podcast called Psychobabble.

The show is described as a "half hour of unfiltered gossip sessions, pop culture scrutiny, and stories never told before." "All of our friends from home say that listening to the podcast is just like what it’s like to hang out with us in real life," Korey, 34, previously explained in a video with Hollywire. "We’ll start talking about something and we’re like, wait, wait, wait, save it for the podcast."

One of the reasons why the podcast works so well is the pair’s obvious affection for one another. "My first impression of Korey was, who’s that cute gay, but then I met him and then I was like, never mind," Tyler hilariously teased. Tyler is in a relationship with a super hot Netflix employee.

The author met his boyfriend, Anthony Russo, on Bumble in 2018. "Making the yuletide especially gay this year, with a little help from @russoao!!" Tyler wrote on Instagram in December. "I’ve always loved the holiday season, but haven’t had someone to share it with since college. Tried blind dates & tipsy flirting at gay bars, but after years of being single, honestlyyyyyy got a bit discouraged. Then found this dweeb." Anthony, who’s a product manager at Netflix, gushed about the Michigan native on Valentine’s Day. "I’m not one for the Hallmark Holidays but [Feb. 14] now holds a new meaning," he shared. "For the past 5 years I’ve spent this day with friends; we’d go to dinner, hike, go wine tasting. The day has evolved from a day with the friends I love, to a day with someone who holds a different piece of my heart I honestly didn’t even know I had."