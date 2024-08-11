Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Tyler Posey's Net Worth Revealed as Star Enjoys Little Known Bonus Career Between 'Teen Wolf' and his ultra successful pop punk project, surely Tyler Posey is making a dollar or two... or millions. By Alex West Published Aug. 11 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Did you know Tyler Posey can act and sing? The details of his life story might surprise you, but one thing we know for sure is the guy's entertainment ventures have made him loaded.

He's best known for his role on Teen Wolf which won the heart of teenage girls everywhere. Let's dive into more about his net worth, though, and take a peek at his musical passion project which reveals him to be a tad... emo.

What is Tyler Posey's net worth?

Tyler started his acting career very young, entering the field in 2002 when he appeared in Collateral Damage at only 11 years old. Since then, he's had a steady stream of roles, which isn't too much of a surprise since his father already had a leg in the industry. Before landing the role on Teen Wolf, he actually auditioned for another werewolf role: Jacob Black in Twilight. While Taylor Lautner snagged the spot, Tyler made out just fine anyway.

After the show concluded, Tyler continued to secure acting roles, including a spot in the television series Scream, only furthering his calling in the more spooky scary shows. He tried out some other gigs, but his heart made him return to Teen Wolf when he reprised his role for a reunion movie. However, acting isn't the only thing that Tyler is good at.

Tyler Posey has a pretty successful music career.

It turns out that he has an emo side, too, thriving in the world of pop-punk music. He originally got his start in the genre as the frontman for Disappearing Jamie before they disbanded. However, it was the band PVMTS that really solidified his role in the scene. He played guitar and sang alongside bandmates Freddy Ramirez and Nick Guzman. As far as alternative rock goes, the band did pretty well with a few different releases.

However, in 2019, Tyler left the band. He stayed in music, though, trying out a different group called Five North. It was a solid success! Tyler and Kyle Murphy formed the group, onboarding Makeout drummer Scott Eckel. Tyler also has solo music out within the same genre, earning him over 50,000 monthly Spotify listeners. He appears to be well-connected in the genre nowadays, even securing a feature from Blink-182's Travis Barker

His wife, Phem, is also a music professional, connecting the pair through that common interest. However, her musical career packs a bit more of a punch as she's reaching over 280,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her biggest song, "Sorry Mama," reached over 12 million streams on the platform. One of Tyler's most successful tracks, "Shut Up," features Phem and has hit the five million mark on the streaming service.