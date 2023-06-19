Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Uber Eats Driver Disguises Herself as a Man to Feel Safer While Making Night Deliveries One delivery driver decided to capitalize on male privilege by disguising herself as a man while dropping off food at night. Let's get into it. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 19 2023, Updated 1:22 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tiazakher

In the wise words of Taylor Swift: “If I was a man, then I’d be the man.” It’s no secret the world is infinitely safer for men, especially when dealing with nighttime activities. From walking alone to running errands, many women prefer to err on the side of caution by completing tasks in broad daylight. However, one Uber Eats driver decided to capitalize on male privilege by disguising herself as a man while dropping off food at night.

On TikTok, creator @tiazakher (Tia Zakher) shared a hilarious (and mildly depressing) video of her attire to drop off deliveries in the dark. And naturally, the internet had some thoughts. Here’s what happened.

An Uber Eats driver disguised herself as a man to make night deliveries.

In her viral video, Tia explained that she makes more money delivering food at night and wanted to take additional measures to ensure her safety while doing so. So, of course, her mind immediately went to dressing up in men’s clothing and altering her appearance to look more masculine.

“POV: You’re scared to deliver orders at night alone, but you make more money at night, so you dress up as a man,” she wrote at the beginning of her TikTok. The creator then revealed her outfit: a gray hoodie, oversized jacket, khaki pants, and white sneakers.

Not only that, but she also showed herself wearing a baseball cap with a hood over it and a mask to hide the bottom half of her face. “Male privilege,” Tia wrote in her caption, alongside several raising hands emojis.

Despite this being an inventive way to protect herself from harm in the dark, TikTokers couldn’t help but offer their two cents on how she could further sell the role.

In the comments section, TikTok users offered the delivery driver advice on how to look even manlier.

While Tia’s ensemble proved convincing, creators advised her on potential improvements. The common consensus seemed to be that she needed baggier pants, while others told her not to cuff the trousers.

“Baggier pants and strong men's perfume, and you’re good to go,” one user quipped. Another one added, “Try pants that aren’t cuffed at the bottom. I think that will help sell it.”

Tia was more than happy to accept everyone’s suggestions, promptly responding to several comments with gratitude. However, there was still an unfortunate underlying fact that many pointed out.

Women expressed disappointment with the reality of the delivery driver's situation.

Although Tia’s video invoked playful comments and tips in the comment section, some expressed anger and sadness over her need to go to such lengths to feel safe. “It’s so sad that we have to go through this as women,” a user noted.

Others mentioned they take a similar approach when completing different tasks at night. “Me walking to get groceries at night,” someone else wrote in the comment section.