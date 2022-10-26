Ugg Season Is Here! Celebrate With These Memes

Basically, they have a chokehold on society. Once pumpkin spice season hits, the girls start dusting them off from inside their closets and prep them for the upcoming season. For the next hundred days or so, they will be worn every day even if it isn't cold out. Every time the temperature drops one degree, thousands of women will slip their feet into their Uggs for the first time this season.

Twitter is already rife with tweets about the iconic footwear. The season is here. Shall we celebrate?