The Filming Locations for 'Under the Banner of Heaven' Weren't in the U.S.By Pretty Honore
Apr. 27 2022, Published 11:02 p.m. ET
Based on the bestselling book written by Jon Krakauer, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven is set to premiere on April 28. The limited true crime series tells the story of the Lafferty brothers, who set off a series of unfortunate events in the 1980s that rocked the Mormon community to its core.
In a total of seven episodes, the series depicts the horrific murder of Brenda Lafferty and her 15-month-year old baby, who were slain in their home. Under the Banner of Heaven is set in and around Salt Lake City, Utah, where fundamentalist Mormon ideals run deep. But where was the series actually shot? Let's just say, it wasn't in Salt Lake City. Here’s everything we know about the filming locations.
Everything we know about the filming locations for the FX limited series ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’
Although the show takes place in Utah, Under the Banner of Heaven was shot outside of the United States. In late 2021, outlets reported that filming for Under the Banner of Heaven had officially begun in Calgary and Banff — cities in Alberta, Canada. In addition, Strathmore, Didsbury, and Carstairs are cited as filming locations for the FX limited series. Production started on August 16 and wrapped on December 3.
Those familiar with Calgary will recognize Stephen Avenue, a pedestrian mall located downtown that was used as a backdrop for the show’s 1980s flashback scenes.
During their time in the city, cast members were spotted by fans who used the opportunity to snap up a selfie. Under the Banner of Heaven actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (Fresh) previously reflected on her time in Canada during a chat with James Corden. And according to her, despite its peculiar name, Banff is "the most beautiful place."
In the series, Daisy plays Brenda. But who else stars in Under the Banner of Heaven? Here’s what we know about the rest of the cast.
Meet the cast of ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’
In Under the Banner of Heaven, Billy Howle stars Brenda’s husband Allen — the youngest of the Lafferty clan. His brothers, Ron and Dan Lafferty are played by Sam Worthington and Wyatt Russell, respectively.
While Bill Birmingham plays protagonist Bill Taba, Andrew Garfield stars as his partner, Jeb Pyre, a devout fundamentalist and police officer. In an interview with Uproxx, Andrew explained what drew him to the role.
"[Jeb’s] a pretty innocent, sweet, boy-scout kind of guy that’s thrust into a hard-boiled situation," he said. "But I was attracted to it because of the book. I love the book."
“Creating this fictional detective of Jeb Pyre as the audience’s eyes felt like a very smart move and giving him this crisis of faith, it was just a juicy role and a juicy thematic kind of story and a great company of actors. I was kind of sold immediately,” Andrew added. "I studied. I went to Utah. I spent some time with a lot of Mormons out there — ex-Mormons, LGBTQIA+ Mormons, Mormon detectives, bishops, I really immersed myself in the culture."
The series premiere of the FX series Under the Banner of Heaven airs on Thursday, April 28, only on Hulu.