Those familiar with Calgary will recognize Stephen Avenue, a pedestrian mall located downtown that was used as a backdrop for the show’s 1980s flashback scenes.

During their time in the city, cast members were spotted by fans who used the opportunity to snap up a selfie. Under the Banner of Heaven actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (Fresh) previously reflected on her time in Canada during a chat with James Corden. And according to her, despite its peculiar name, Banff is "the most beautiful place."