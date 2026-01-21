Usha Vance Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child — Details on Her Due Date "During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 21 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The role of the Second Lady is often mysterious. Most people probably have no idea what the Vice President of the United States does, much less their spouse. Back in February 2023, the dropped some enlightening information about VP Kamala Harris. The gist of the article was her struggle to define her vice presidency. It didn't mention her husband at all.

Despite the fact that President Donald Trump's second term appears to be a contest between those who can be the loudest, we've barely heard a peep from Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance. The only time she entered into the news cycle was when rumors of her husband having an affair with Charlie Kirk's widow began circulating online. That changed in January 2026 when Usha announced she was pregnant with her fourth child. When is she due? Here's what we know.

Usha Vance's due date is coming up.

In a joint post to Instagram, Vice President Vance and Usha shared the news about her pregnancy. "Usha and baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," they said. "During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."

The second half of their announcement ruffled a few feathers in the comments. "How nice that Usha gets the care she deserves," said one Instagram user, "yet you cut millions of dollars to the VA that serve other veterans." According to Rep. Brendan F. Boyle (D-PA-02), the ranking member of the House Committee on the Budget, the $900 billion cut to Medicaid will deeply affect veterans, half of whom receive coverage through Veterans Affairs each year.

The pregnancy reveal earned a "Congratulations" from the official White House Instagram account. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla. 13) popped in to offer her thoughts. "Get married. Have babies. Make families great again," she commented, followed by an American flag emoji. A few folks had some questions regarding this particular pregnancy.

How old are JD and Usha Vance?