Vail Bloom Has Moved on From Her 'VPR' Days Even Though She's Still Recognized for It Vail Bloom was in just one season of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 28 2026, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vailbloom

When Vail Bloom joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in Season 3, she briefly caused a stir as a potential romantic partner for Jax Taylor. She even went on a date with SUR manager Peter Madrigal. But since she only spent one season with the dramatic cast of the Bravo series, some fans are curious about where Vail is now, years after her Vanderpump Rules stint.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Season 11 rebooted things for the series and a new cast of 20-somethings was brought in to shake things up, it wasn't unusual for VPR to bring in new cast members from time to time. Likewise, it was common for producers to realize the show would be better off focusing on the core group instead of some newbies. So after Vail spent 13 episodes filming at SUR, she was out. Where is she now?

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Vail from 'Vanderpump Rules' now?

Maybe if Vail had made more connections, romantic or otherwise, she would have become a mainstay on VPR. But, since she left the show, she moved from reality TV to scripted television, and it seems to have worked out fine for her. When she made her debut on VPR, she admitted she was a "struggling actress" and that she wanted to work at SUR to pay the bills.

Since she left the show, Vail has had some steady work as an actor. According to IMDb, Vail was in more than 270 episodes of The Young and the Restless from 2007 until 2024. She was also in the 2018 Jon Voight movie Surviving the Wild. Vail has also had appearances in shows like Castle, Cold Case, and Hollywood Heights over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

But Vail's biggest role since leaving VPR has to be her role as mom to two kids. She had a daughter in 2018, and in 2020, Vail welcomed her son. It's unclear if she's seeing anyone now, but according to the Daily Mail, Vail was romantically linked to Maxwell Shepherd, a property developer. Vail confirmed in 2025 to the outlet that they had broken off their engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Vail often posts about her two kids on Instagram. But the one thing she hasn't shared much about publicly is her love life. Still, she seems to keep busy as a mom of two while also acting. But meeting other moms has proven to Vail that she can't quite escape her VPR days.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was just at a fifth birthday party with my daughter, and maybe two-and-a-half hours into hanging out with the moms, drinking rosé in the kitchen while there's kids outside, [one of the moms] was like, 'And I just have to ask you. Huge Vanderpump fan,'" she said on Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest in July 2023.

Does Vail Bloom talk to anyone from 'Vanderpump Rules' now?

When Vail was introduced on VPR, it was because she was a friend of one of the lesser-known servers. However, she never developed a close friendship with any of the main cast members, and Vail doesn't appear to be close to any of them now. Longtime VPR center of attention Scheana Shay even admitted that she no longer talks to Vail during a February 2024 interview with The Daily Dish.

Article continues below advertisement