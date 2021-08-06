Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Have Brought Their Messy Legal Dispute to an End

It's hard to imagine the type of situations that Vanessa Bryant has encountered in the wake of her husband, Kobe Bryant , and daughter, Gianna Bryant's untimely deaths at the beginning of 2020. Between the loss of two immediate family members, the massive media response to the tragedy, and the subsequent lawsuit filed by her own mother, Sofia Laine, against her, Vanessa has been through a lot over the last year or so.

Thankfully, it seems as though Vanessa and Sofia have finally been able to resolve their legal dispute and move on with their lives. But the question remains: How exactly did they end up settling the lawsuit? Keep reading to find out!

How did Vanessa Bryant and her mother resolve their lawsuit? It took quite a while to get to this point.

Back in December 2020, news broke that Sofia was suing Vanessa over what she claimed was years of unpaid services as a nanny to Vanessa and Kobe's children. At the time, Sofia claimed, via TMZ, that "despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, [Vanessa] has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements." She further claimed that her daughter kicked her out and completely cut her off financially after Kobe died.

The details of their subsequent court case have been largely kept under wraps, but the mother-daughter duo traded verbal shots at one another in the media during the time where it was seemingly being settled in court. In a statement to E! News, Vanessa said, "I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe's personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughter's full-time caregivers."

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, Vanessa added that her mother's claims were "obviously false" and that she feels the lawsuit is "frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful," adding, "My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy."

Source: Getty