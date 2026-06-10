Vin Diesel Is the Latest Actor to Be a Victim of a Death Hoax The actor was also the victim of a deaht hoax in 2014 and again in 2020. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 10 2026, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In a strange twist of internet usage, celebrity death hoaxes have become rather commonplace. So much so, in fact, that it can be difficult to tell whether or not an announcement of a famous person's passing is legitimate.

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That's what Vin Diesel fans are dealing with now, as rumor has it that the actor has passed away. Was there truly a tragedy? Or is this just another hoax?

Source: MEGA

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Did Vin Diesel actually pass away? Or is it just another death hoax?

On June 8, 2026, someone took to X to announce that the beloved actor had passed away in a car crash. Adding cruelty to Vin's alleged fate was the fact that his Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker passed away in a car crash in 2013.

The shocking statement about Vin read, "Just in: American actor Vin Diesel, popularly known as Dominic Toretto, was found dead in a crash because of over speeding that also took the life of his best friend Paul Walker." It included a video clip of the car that had supposedly been crashed, as well as a notably older photo of the actor.

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🚨JUST IN: American actor Vin Diesel, popular known as Dominic Toretto was found Dead in a crash because of over speeding that also took the life of his Best Friend PAUL WALKER.😭 pic.twitter.com/THzO5ZHj69 — WORLDWIDE (@worldwide176481) June 8, 2026 Source: X / @worldwide176481

Immediately, people turned to the comments section to check the validity of the post's claims. One person blatantly wrote, "Let me go and verify this and come back." Another shared, "I’m sure this is a fake news." A third echoed, "Does he know he's dead??"

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However, some people expressed concern as they were unclear as to whether or not it's all a hoax. Comments such as, "Very real," "I hope he’s still alive," and "We don't know for now," flooded X.

Source: MEGA

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We are absolutely thrilled to report that, thankfully, Vin is alive and well. The actor took to Instagram on June 9 (one full day after being pronounced deceased on X) with a post that didn't even address his supposed passing, making us assume that he's entirely unaware of the hoax.

In an ironically fitting post, Vin shared a photo of himself alongside a caption that read, "Morning thoughts… My father gave me four words of wisdom that I have gone back to time and time again... finish what you started. ... Whatever you’re building that’s taking longer than you anticipated, slow is fine, stalled is fine. Just don’t quit on it. Finish what you started."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @vindiesel

This isn't the first time Vin has "died" on social media.

Interestingly, this is far from the first time Vin has been the victim of a death hoax. In fact, it's the third! According to Snopes.com, the actor was rumored to have passed away in 2014 and again in 2020.