Here's a Comprehensive List of Internet-Famous Gamer Vinnie Hacker's Ex-Girlfriends Vinnie Hacker's relationship status is in question. Read for a glimpse at certified social media heartthrob's dating history. By Pretty Honore Aug. 25 2023, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

The internet takes their favorite influencers’ love lives pretty seriously. When two beloved influencers break up, it feels like the end of an era. Just look at Mizkif and Maya, who sent Twitch into a tizzy when they announced their split.

On the other hand, there are other content creators whose relationship statuses are a mystery. Let’s take Vinnie Hacker, for example. The 20-something-year-old tatted-up TikToker has been romantically linked to a few popular influencers in the past, but the is but the question is, who is he dating now?

Does Vinnie Hacker have a girlfriend? Here’s a timeline of the influencer’s dating history!

Everyone is dying to know the truth about Internet heartthrob Vinnie's dating life, and we have answers for you. When he first rose to internet fame, he was associated with Faith Ordway. They were first spotted together in a TikTok post in late 2020. Sadly, their relationship was short-lived. Faith found herself in hot water when some unsavory tweets from her past surfaced online. Soon after, she and Vinnie called it quits.

Later, rumors that he and ex-Hype House member, Renata Valliulina, were dating started circulating. He denied that they were in a relationship, which was hard for his fans to believe. The same is true for influencer Nikita Dragun, who Vinnie cozied up for some since-deleted Instagram photos.

Despite speculations, Vinnie maintains that his relationship with Nikita is strictly platonic. As far as we can tell, Vinnie still belongs to the streets. But, the internet seems to believe that he’s seeing someone special. Which someone? It’s hard to tell.

Who is the social media star dating now? Vinnie Hacker’s relationship status is in question.

Although Vinnie hasn’t publicly announced that he's dating anyone, there are unconfirmed rumors about him being involved with not one but two fellow social media stars. For one, everyone’s convinced that Vinnie and Adin Ross’s influencer ex-girlfriend Pami Baby are an item. But if they are in a relationship, they’re both doing a good job of keeping it a secret.

Second of all, there are some pretty shocking speculations floating around about Vinnie and his BFF, Noah Becker’s, alleged relationship. While unconfirmed and unproven, many of Vinnie’s fans believe that they’re a thing and they’ve searched social media with a fine-tooth comb for evidence.