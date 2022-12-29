Trailblazing Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Passes Away at Age 81

In her autobiography Get a Life: The Diaries of Vivienne Westwood, the fashion designer who is known as the "mother of punk" wrote, "Culture is necessary for human beings to evolve into better creatures." Beyond being partially credited for coming up with the punk aesthetic, Vivienne Westwood also cared deeply about the environmental impact of fashion and worked hard to lessen its carbon footprint.

It was recently announced that the iconic artist passed away at age 81. Here's what we know about her cause of death.