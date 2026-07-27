Kiss Cam 2.0: How Two Lawyers Became the Internet's Newest Coldplay Couple Both are reportedly in relationships with other people in the legal industry. By Dan Wakeford Published July 27 2026, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

A TikTok creator named Jay Guapõ was filming in Central Park when he caught a couple locked in a kiss on a bench. The moment he called out, "Get a room, there's kids around," the pair sprang apart, the man standing up, smiling and trying to wave him off while the woman asked him to "put the phone down."

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The clip went viral within hours. Social sleuths quickly identified the pair as Nathaniel Cullerton, 45, a partner at Wachtell Lipton, and Kelsey Borenzweig, 29, an associate in the same litigation department. Both are reportedly in relationships with other people in the legal industry.

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Cullerton is married to Moira Penza, a partner at another firm, and Borenzweig is dating Adam Littlestone-Luria, a judicial law clerk. According to the firm's own website, the two recently worked together on the legal team defending OpenAI and Sam Altman against Elon Musk's lawsuit. Wachtell has not issued a statement.

Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: This is the Coldplay couple all over again, and the repeat tells you the obsession was never really about Andy Byron or Kristin Cabot specifically. This is classic people-based storytelling, where the story itself is so compelling that it stops mattering whether the protagonists are famous.

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I'd actually argue this one could end up the biggest story of the summer, Taylor's wedding included. It has everything. Shock, a panicked reaction, a villain and a victim, and a locked door the internet gets to pry open together. What sharpens this version is everything Coldplay didn't quite have.

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There's a 16-year age and seniority gap between Cullerton and Borenzweig, turning a workplace fling into a question about power, not just secrecy. There's the colleague taboo, made sharper by the fact that these two didn't just work at the same firm but reportedly worked the same case, so dating a coworker becomes dating the person reviewing your briefs.

And there's the armchair detective pull that made the Coldplay story irresistible in the first place, the same instinct that had people cross-referencing firm bios and LinkedIn pages within hours to build a full case file out of a 40-second clip. None of that requires celebrity. It only requires a camera, a flinch, and an audience that's learned it can solve a scandal in real time. This one's going to run for a while.