Home > Viral News > Trending Walgreens Cashier Gets Frustrated With Shopper Who Won't Leave Before Closing Time A Walgreens customer refused to leave the store before closing time — not to mention she left without paying. The internet has a lot to say about it. By Pretty Honore Aug. 7 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@thenidoqueer

There are a lot of things that money can’t buy — one of which is kindness. That said, there are a lot of rich people in the world, but there are even more rude ones. Let’s take this customer at the center of a viral TikTok video, for example.

Article continues below advertisement

@TheNidoQueer, a cashier at Walgreens, recorded an interaction with one of the rudest types of shoppers: the kind that refuses to leave the store before closing time. The TikToker detailed the experience on social media, which was relatable for customers and cashiers alike.

Article continues below advertisement

A Walgreens employee gets frustrated when a customer refuses to leave the store before closing time.

It was almost closing time at this Walgreens and @theNidoQueer was ready to clock out. The only thing stopping him was one customer. @theNidoQueer had been at work all day when, per the usual, a shopper came into the store to peruse.

When it became clear that the customer’s mini shopping spree was far from over, @theNidoQueer hopped on the loudspeaker with an announcement. The video's caption reads: “This one customer wouldn't leave the store. So I thought I'd give her a gentle reminder that we were closing.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Attention Walgreens customers, the time is 11:50 p.m. We will be closing in 10 minutes,” @theNidoQueer said on the intercom. “In honor of Independence Day and the land of the free, I would appreciate the freedom to be able to go home and relax after a long day of work. Thank you for shopping at Walgreens and have a great night.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, this passionate plea fell on deaf ears. For the next 10 minutes, the customer continued to shop. And in a surprise twist, the shopper skedaddled out of the Walgreens without paying. “She proceeded to book it past my CSA and not pay for any of her items at exactly 12 a.m.,” @theNidoQueer ended the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users offer advice on how to deal with customers who can’t take a hint.

This wasn’t the first time an employee has found themselves in this situation and it certainly won’t be the last. Other TikTokers flooded the comment section with how they dealt with shoppers who can’t take a hint.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone chimed in: “I followed a girl around for five minutes after I was tired of her saying one more thing when it was already five minutes [past closing] time. She asked me to stop following her [because] it was [creepy]. I said I will when we go to checkout or you leave.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I always used to say registers get locked out automatically at closing so you better hustle,” another user added. And as a matter of fact, I think I’ve heard that one before.