People Are Trying to Boycott Walmart Again — This Time for a Seven Word Tweet

Sometimes, big corporations don't need any help from absentminded workers (or so they say) to capture the ire of Twitter, like when Cinnabon used Carrie Fisher's death as a way of selling " buns ," or when Razer told the MacBook Pro to S its D . Now, folks are rallying to boycott Walmart for a recent tweet.

It's never pretty whenever a social media employee forgets to log out of the company Twitter account when responding to someone who rubs them the wrong way online.

Why are people calling for a boycott of Walmart?

Republican Senator Josh Hawley took to Twitter in order to object to the planned Jan. 6, 2021 joint session in Congress, where President-elect Joe Biden's tenure in the White House looks to be solidified. The GOP senator has been a staunch advocate for "voting integrity" in the 2020 election and wants to delay the affirmation of Biden being sworn into the White House.

CNN reported that the Missouri senator has stated he will not vote to certify the results of the electoral college. "I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said.

Source: Getty

"At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act," Hawley continued. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Hawley's decision "revolting." "The effort by the sitting President of the United States to overturn the results is patently undemocratic. The effort by others to amplify and burnish his ludicrous claims of fraud is equally revolting," he said.

Schumer followed up by saying, "This is America. We have elections. We have results. We make arguments based on the fact and reason — not conspiracy and fantasy." So, where does Walmart play into this whole political mess? Well, the wonderful thing about Twitter is that just about anyone and everyone can have an account, and there's a lot of political discourse that occurs on the platform.

Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor? pic.twitter.com/oYJP4Cv2qE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Well, when Hawley tweeted: "Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf," someone who had access to the Walmart corporate Twitter account wrote, "Go head. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser." And although the tweet was deleted, we all know that nothing is really ever deleted on the internet.

Hawley responded with a screenshot of the tweet and began to call out the retailer over the long-held allegations that the company allows goods made with forced labor to be sold, asking whether or not they would "at least apologize for using slave labor." He followed up by saying, "Or maybe you'd like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business."

Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Walmart clarified that the tweet was a mistake made by one of its employees who didn't check the account they were tweeting from before responding to Hawley.

The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 30, 2020

Vocal Donald Trump supporters and people who want the 2020 election to undergo more scrutiny in swing states tweeted that they were thus boycotting Walmart after learning of the social media snafu.

Could we boycott Walmart? Is that a doable thing for middle America? Asking honestly. — Teresa @Dr Gee Gee Q (@GeeGeeQ) December 30, 2020

WOW. I’ve been a lifelong shopper @WalmartInc. I was even going to go there tomorrow to do my usual grocery shopping, but my family and I are DONE with you. As one of the 75+ million @realDonaldTrump supporters, I’m taking my business elsewhere. — Christine Kobylarz (@chrisbrit1789) December 31, 2020