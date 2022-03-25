John Ruffo, a Swindler Who Stole $350 Million, Went off the Radar in 1998

A three-part true crime documentary series on Hulu looks at the case of John Ruffo, a con artist who pocketed an estimated $350 million before his conviction in the 1990s.

Have You Seen This Man? spotlights how, in 1998, Ruffo managed to run away after being sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison for bank fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, conspiracy, and others. For context: Ruffo was facing a 150-count indictment.