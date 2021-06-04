Linda Broderick Was Married for Less Than a Year Before Her Murder

Linda and Danielle Broderick III were murdered in their home in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 1989. This was just months after they were married and after Danielle Broderick III's divorce from Betty Broderick was finalized. Although Daniel Broderick III had four children with his first wife, there weren't any confirmed reports citing Linda Broderick being pregnant at the time of her death.

However, according to Oxygen, Linda Broderick's sister Maggie Seats told former Los Angeles Times reporter and author of Until the Twelfth of Never Bella Stumbo that Linda Broderick had wanted children.

"Our expectation was to grow up and have children," Seats told her. "You worked to work, not to have a career. We weren't cultured that way. The man would always be the breadwinner." She added that all Linda Broderick "ever really wanted to be was a wife and a mother."