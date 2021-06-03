Daniel Broderick Updated His Will in August 1988 — Why Did He Remove His Daughter, Lee?

Once dubbed "the worst divorce case in San Diego County," Daniel and Elisabeth Broderick's divorce proceedings were peppered with gaslighting allegations, restraining orders, and a vicious battle for custody of their four children, Kim, Lee, Daniel, and Rhett, as the Netflix adaptation of the story, Dirty John shows.

During the turbulent period, Daniel also decided to remove his second-oldest daughter, Lee, from his will, in a step that has long baffled outsiders. So, why did he omit Lee?