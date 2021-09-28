Has 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' been canceled or will there be a Season 11?

In the past, the franchise has followed a pretty predictable yearly schedule that includes the release of every season of the show toward the end of the year. According to TheCinemaholic , the VH1 reality show usually starts the season within the same year as the last season, thus releasing new episodes by the end of the year. With these calculations, LHHNY should have premiered by the end of 2020.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen, and almost one year later, there still has not been any official release date or confirmation from VH1 about whether the show has been canceled or renewed.

If the series isn't canceled and returns for another season, it's likely that audiences will get another glimpse into the life of castmate Chrissy Lampkin and rapper Jim Jones, who both walked away from the series after Season 2 and returned for Season 10. The New York-based series has given hip-hop lovers some crazy family and relationship drama and even put some new artists on the map, such as Cardi B.

The Grammy award-winning artist began her rap career on LHHNY and appeared in Season 6 and Season 7 before signing her first record deal with Atlantic Records.

Hopefully, in the future, the beloved franchise will return to New York. In the meantime, you can watch new episodes of LHHA and LHHM.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs at 8 p.m. EST on VH1, and Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs at 9 p.m. EST on the same network.