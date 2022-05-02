Sylvester Stallone Is Famous for Playing Army Men — Did He Ever Serve in the Military?

Celeb Answers reports that Sylvester was a college student in 1969, which made him eligible to defer a draft request. However, the outlet also theorizes that Sylvester's diagnosis with partial paralysis in his face would have exempted him from the draft anyway.

Though he may not have served in the military, that certainly didn't stop Sylvester from making a name for himself as a go-to action star for much of his career. But in an ironic twist, Sylvester Stallone is very much anti-gun IRL.