We Tried That: Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists Cereal May Not be Here for Very Long We tried Taco Bell's first cereal straight from the fast food chain, Cinnamon Twists Cereal, and it's a take on a popular dessert menu item. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 16 2024, Published 9:39 a.m. ET

I'll be honest. I have never been too compelled to order dessert at Taco Bell in recent years. Maybe that's because my meal fills me up enough to not need anything else, which isn't really a bad thing. But, whatever the case may be, the cinnamon twists, which are part of the main menu, are here in another form that could be a game-changer. For me, anyway. And we tried Taco Bell's new Cinnamon Twists Cereal before they were available to the public.

The cereal comes in a small two ounce box with a color-changing spoon inside. It's a take on the classic cinnamon twists on the Taco Bell menu, but in cereal form. Think Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but with less crunch and more airy, twisty pieces. It's not here to stay, but who knows, if it gets enough traction, Taco Bell might just add it to the menu for good.

Source: Distractify

We tried Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists Cereal.

The cereal is meant to be enjoyed in a bowl, with that color-changing spoon, and some milk. But, to be totally honest, I couldn't help eating piece after piece of the dry cereal on its own. When I added milk, it definitely turned the cinnamon twists, which Taco Bell is known for, into a bona fide cereal. And the flavor offers the perfect amount of sweetness.

As for the texture, like I said, these things are pretty airy. But there is still a bit of a crunch to them, which isn't a bad thing at all. Be warned, though — it's not hard to accidentally (or on purpose?) eat the entire mini box of Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists Cereal.

Taco Bell has cereal now 🙃 — Scuba Gooding Jr 🏊🏾‍♂️ (@wannaseeatweet) January 16, 2024

How can you buy the Cinnamon Twists Cereal from Taco Bell?

If you think Cinnamon Twists Cereal sounds good, then you probably won't want to pass up each opportunity to get your hands on a box. Because no, you can't order it in-store (as of right now, anyway), and there are select dates when you can even get it from Taco Bell. So act fast to snag some for yourself.

According to the press release for Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists Cereal, here's how and when you can get it yourself: On January 16-18, Uber One members nationwide will be able to order a box with no purchase necessary (and with $0 Delivery Fee, as always). From January 16-22, users in NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, LA, Miami and Dallas, can get the mini cereal box with free delivery on any Taco Bell breakfast order placed by 11 a.m. on Uber Eats while supplies last.

