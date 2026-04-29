We Tried That: Liquid Death's Pop-Tarts Carnage Iced Tea By Anna Quintana Published April 29 2026, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Liquid Death

Liquid Death is known for thinking outside the box with its collaborations (we're looking at you, Liquid Death x Spotify Urn). Enter Liquid Death x Pop-Tarts Carnage, a limited-edition, lower-sugar black iced tea inspired by the unmistakable taste of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts.

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Yes, the canned water-and-tea brand known for skull-heavy branding has teamed up with one of the most iconic breakfast snacks of childhood. The result is a beverage designed to tap into nostalgia while keeping one foot firmly in adulthood: fewer calories, added B vitamins, caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners. Naturally, we had to try it.

We Tried That: Liquid Death's Pop-Tarts Carnage

Cracking open the can, the aroma is subtle — definitely sweeter than a standard iced tea, but not candy-like. If you’re expecting someone liquefied an actual toaster pastry, that’s not what this is. It’s more suggestive than literal. The base is a black iced tea, so it drinks more like tea than dessert.

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Source: Amazon

The strawberry notes come through first, followed by a gentle sweetness that nods to the frosting flavor people associate with Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts. There’s also a slightly bakery-adjacent finish — not crust exactly, but enough to make the inspiration make sense. It doesn’t taste like drinking liquid pastry, which is probably for the best. Instead, it lands somewhere between flavored iced tea and a nostalgia experiment.

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Clearly, this drink feels aimed squarely at millennials and older Gen Z consumers who grew up grabbing Pop-Tarts before school and now read nutrition labels. It’s playful, weirdly specific, and very much built for the “remember these?” crowd. Liquid Death has made a name out of turning everyday beverages into conversation starters, and this might be one of its most curious drops yet. It’s also the first time the brand has collaborated with a food company on an iced tea flavor, which gives the launch a little extra novelty.

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Where can you buy Liquid Death's Pop-Tarts Carnage?

Available on Amazon starting mid-April in 12-packs for $16.99, the drink will also hit grocery and retail stores in May in 6-packs for $8.99, while supplies last. Pop-Tarts Carnage works best if you approach it as a fun nostalgia-forward iced tea, not a one-to-one Pop-Tarts replica.