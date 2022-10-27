Bride Says She Asked Family to Vote On Their Least Favorite Family Member at Her Wedding — And Made Them Leave
Ah, weddings. They're supposed to be these beautiful celebrations of love, but they often don’t get off without a hitch.
So when TikTok user @odditieinthemaking posed the question: “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” the scandalous stories came rolling in. See one bride's savage response to how she pitted her family members against each other on her big day.
Bride says she made her family vote on their least favorite family member at her reception.
Creator @info_wh0res stitched @odditieinthemaking's TikTok and shared the cruel thing she and her husband did while tying the knot.
She explained that during the reception, she and her husband asked their families to vote on their least favorite family member. "And that person had to leave the wedding," she says as she ends her video.
While @info_wh0res doesn't share any details as to who got kicked out of her reception on account of being the least liked in the bloodline, she did have some fun in the comment section. "Everybody voted for my husband so we had to put him down," she teased.
Meanwhile, other users took to the comment section to share how they upset their families on their big day. Some users' answers ranged from playing sexually explicit songs during the reception to not allowing any children to come.
But many folks were still hung up on @info_wh0res story. "Identifying a common enemy is the first step to a blissful life," joked one user. Another teased that their family's least-liked person wasn't even invited in the first place.
But others felt sorry for the person who was kicked out.
It goes without saying that asking someone to leave your wedding because not a lot of people in the family like them can definitely lead to a wide range of reactions.
But was this the worst bride and groom behavior you've ever seen?
For example, was this couple worse than this duo who charged admission to their wedding? Or this Disney adult couple, who didn't provide food to their guests so they could afford a special appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse?
Weddings bring out the worst in people, for sure.