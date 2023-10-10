Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "It's Not OK" — Wedding Planner Confronts Guests for Wearing White to a Wedding A wedding planner revealed that she had no problem calling out four guests who wore white to one of her client's weddings. Check out the full story. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 10 2023, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @cari.izaguirre

In order to be the best wedding guest, there are a few simple steps you must follow. First and foremost, follow the dress code — avoid wearing anything flashy or provocative! Most importantly, do not wear white; it's inappropriate and might steal the spotlight away from the newly married couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, some people refuse to conform to this tradition, like these four ladies on social media. On Oct. 8, 2023, TikTok creator and wedding planner Cari (@cari.izaguirre) revealed that she confronted and called out multiple guests for wearing white to her client's wedding. Seriously, who does that?! Read on for more details. Plus, stick around to hear what the internet has to say.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A wedding planner called out four guests for wearing white to someone else's big day.

Cari, a professional wedding planner, started off by pointing out that proper wedding etiquette means not wearing head-to-toe white to someone else's wedding. However, four guests at her client's wedding wore white gowns — so Cari called them out and showed her followers "what not to wear at a wedding."

The first woman donned a long-sleeve short white dress, while the next guest wore a full-length ivory lace dress. Cari referred to that second gown as a "full-on wedding dress," and we couldn't agree more.

Article continues below advertisement

The third woman sported a short-sleeved light pink dress. Last but not least, a fourth woman wore a white blouse and sweater; Cari said that although it wasn't "as bad," it was still disrespectful enough to be called out.

Article continues below advertisement

Cari also revealed that this rule applies to male guests: "You don't wear a white suit," she explained. "But if you wear a white button-up with a tie, 100 percent fine." She then reiterated that women shouldn't wear things that resemble the bride's ensemble.

"So what would you guys do? Would you keep the love and peace, or would you say something?" Cari asked, claiming that she isn't the type of wedding planner to let a situation like this go unnoticed. The wedding planner later revealed that she confronted and called out the guests for their distasteful outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users agree that it's wrong to wear white to someone else's wedding.

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 136,000 views and received more than 600 comments from fellow TikTok users who agree that wearing white to someone else's wedding is tacky and rude. "That one that looks like an actual wedding dress floored me," one person wrote in the comment section.

Source: TikTok / @westcoastglamourshots

Article continues below advertisement

A second user said, "I GASPED at the second one." "I would walk up and loudly congratulate them on their amazing wedding today," a third TikTok user responded. "Then grimace when they correct me [and] say, 'Oh no honey.'"

Another person commented, "My mother wore ALL WHITE to my wedding, knowing I was too young to know better!" "I lost track of how many people wore white to my own wedding," someone else sadly penned, adding that they were "not expecting that." Well, we hope one of your friends or family members called them out!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok / @whiskeyandwaves

On the other hand, some TikTokers believed a few of these dresses shouldn't have offended Cari: "I think the only one that is bad is the [lacy]-long DRESS," one user stated. "Looks like a wedding dress, for sure. Other ones aren't bad."