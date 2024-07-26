Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Wendi Deng's Love Life Is Moving Forward Without Ex-Husband Rupert Murdoch Wendi Deng, ex-wife of Rupert Murdoch, was last dating 21-year-old model Bertold Zahoran. Are they still together? By Jamie Lerner Published Jul. 26 2024, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

A name that often graces the headlines, Wendi Deng, has always captivated the public with her dynamic love life. The Chinese-American businesswoman and former wife of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is no stranger to the limelight. Her latest beau? Hungarian model Bertold Zahoran, who was just 21 years old at the time. Bertold made waves with the then 52-year-old media mogul, proving once again that age was just a number when they started dating in 2017.

Wendi’s rise from a modest background in China to a prominent figure in the global media industry is nothing short of inspiring. Her relationships have always been as high-profile as her career, drawing as much attention and speculation. While the current status of her relationship with Bertold, now 27 years old, in 2024 remains uncertain, it’s clear that Wendi’s love life continues to be as dynamic and intriguing as her professional journey.

Wendi Deng was last publicly dating Bertold Zahoran, 27 years her junior.

So, what's the buzz about Wendi Deng's romance with Bertold Zahoran? The former Mrs. Murdoch was linked to Bertold, a model from Hungary, a few years back. According to People, the couple enjoyed each other's company publicly, igniting interest and speculation among fans and the media. The significant age gap between Wendi and Bertold definitely turned heads, but the couple seemed unbothered by the scrutiny at the time.

People revealed that Wendi and Bertold celebrated New Year’s together in St. Barts, soaking up the sun and each other's company. Their public outings suggested a budding romance, with Bertold frequently joining Wendi at various events in the months following. Sources suggested they started dating in May 2017, going public with their relationship in Jan. 2018. Whether they are still together in 2024 is unknown, but their connection was certainly noteworthy.

Wendi Deng has a history of high-profile relationships.

Wendi Deng's love life has always been a subject of fascination. Her marriage to Rupert Murdoch, which lasted from 1999 to 2013, was a high-profile union that thrust her into the global spotlight. Post-divorce, Wendi’s romantic endeavors continued to captivate public interest.

In Vanity Fair's article, "Seduced and Abandoned," Wendi’s life and relationships are explored in detail. Following her split from Rupert, Wendi was linked to several prominent figures, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the godfather of Wendi and Rupert’s daughter, Grace. The article suggested that Wendi has navigated her way through the corridors of power, leveraging her relationships to bolster her position.

Her relationship with Bertold Zahoran, whether it continues today or not, is a testament to her pattern of forming connections with dynamic and influential personalities. The Cut noted the chemistry between the two, despite the age difference. Bertold, while much younger, seemed to share a close and genuine bond with Wendi. Their relationship was portrayed as a mutually fulfilling partnership, with shared interests and a strong connection.