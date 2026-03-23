What Aired on ABC Instead of 'The Bachelorette's' Season 22 Premiere and Is It Permanent? 'The Bachelorette's' Sunday time slot featured a different series on premiere night. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 23 2026, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Once the dust settled and Bachelorette fans realized the show would definitely not return for Season 22 in 2026, the questions began about what to expect next. And, after the premiere date came and went, fans wanted to know what aired instead of The Bachelorette. ABC did not release plans to somehow film a new season of the show with a new lead following Taylor Frankie Paul's controversy.

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Not only did fans want to know what aired in place of The Bachelorette, but they wanted to know what, if anything, would replace the reality show for its twenty-second season. It was set to premiere on Sunday, March 22, at 8 p.m. EST with future episodes in the same time slot. With that spot open, does ABC have another show in mind or not?

Source: Disney/Sami Drasin

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What aired instead of 'The Bachelorette' on ABC?

Some fans held out hope that ABC was bluffing about canceling Taylor's season of The Bachelorette. However, when the time rolled around on March 22, the network aired a rerun of American Idol in its place. It's not clear if that's the plan for the duration of what would have been an entire season of The Bachelorette, but network executives were likely left scrambling after the decision came to ax the season as a whole.

Days before The Bachelorette was set to premiere, TMZ released footage that Taylor's ex, Dakota Mortensen, took on his phone during a 2023 fight between the two of them. The altercation in the footage shows Taylor being physically violent with Dakota and features her child crying when a chair is thrown. Following the release of that video, ABC announced the cancellation of Taylor's season.

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ABC said they are airing a rerun of American Idol tonight instead of The Bachelorette #thebachelorette #slomw pic.twitter.com/oqmqZm9TG6 — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 22, 2026

According to the live TV listings for ABC, on March 29, which would have been the date of Season 22, Episode 2, the network has a special 20/20 episode in its place. From 8 p.m. until 10 p.m., ABC will air Avatar: A New Era, which delves into the Avatar film franchise with director James Cameron. For now, it doesn't look like the network has plans to put something else into The Bachelorette's former time slot permanently.

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The cancellation of 'The Bachelorette' could cost ABC millions.

The entire season of The Bachelorette was filmed before ABC pulled it before its premiere. That means the network paid for Taylor and more than two dozen men to film the show, travel, and go on dates for each packaged episode. According to The Hollywood Reporter, losing money from filming and from advertisers who would have paid for space during the airing of the show means at least $30 million in losses for the network.

Not sure what I think about this show . Gabby is beautiful I don’t watch her on the bachelorette but I did like her on The traitors , not really sure about hosting . Guess it’s gonna take a few episodes . Pretty soon only thing on tv is reality shows ! #loveoverboard — Elizabeth (@blondie857) March 23, 2026

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'Bachelorette' fans think 'Love Overboard' could replace it.

The Gabby Windey-hosted reality dating competition show Love Overboard premiered a special preview on ABC following what should have been Taylor's Bachelorette premiere. According to Hulu, it will be released on Hulu in its entirety on March 26, 2026. But some fans think it could be the show to slide into the old Bachelorette time slot if Hulu and ABC decide to air it on television, too.