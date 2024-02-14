Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Is Willing to Let Bygones Be Bygones When It Comes to Ayo Edebiri Jennifer Lopez said that Ayo apologized "with tears in her eyes" over the years old comments. Ayo's old comments were pretty harsh. By Joseph Allen Feb. 14 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Because the internet is a terrible place, Ayo Edebiri is now dealing with the fallout from some harsh comments she made about Jennifer Lopez years ago on her podcast. The clip was dug up because Ayo was hosting Saturday Night Live, and JLo was the musical guest.

Article continues below advertisement

JLo has decided to be gracious about the whole thing, but some people are still wondering exactly what Ayo said, and whether it's as bad as everyone seems to think. Here's what we know about what Ayo said, and about how JLo has decided to respond.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What did Ayo Edebiri say about Jennifer Lopez?

In a 2020 podcast clip, Ayo discussed JLo just before her Super Bowl halftime show, saying that her career was one long "scam" and questioning how well she could actually sing. "Well, that's the thing. She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her," Ayo said. "I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs."

"A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy," Ayo continued. "It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously." There was also a reference to Ayo's comments during one of the evening's sketches in which Ayo played a character who had said mean things online, and was eventually forced to apologize for them.

Article continues below advertisement

"OK, OK! We get it. It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid," Ayo said. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online." Ayo also apparently apologized to JLo privately for the comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is ready to forgive and forget.

Although the comments weren't great, JLo gave an interview with Variety in which she said she was ready to move on from the whole affair. “She was mortified and very sweet,” JLo said, explaining that Ayo had come to her dressing room at SNL to apologize.

“She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform," JLo continued. “She was just like, ‘I’m so f--king sorry, it was so awful of me,’ the singer added.