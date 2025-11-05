What Did Instagram Model Gracie Bon Say About Drake? Inside Her Allegations Gracie has sent shockwaves though social media due to her comments regarding her relationship with the Grammy winner. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 5 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram: @graciebon

The last few years have seen Drake consistently at the center of headlines with allegations, accusations, and analysis of his behavior. This time, things for the rapper are outside of the music world and instead involve his relationship with a popular Instagram model.

Gracie Bon, who boasts over 11 million followers on the platform, recently came forward with claims against the Grammy winner that involve their relationship. Find out what she said and Drake’s response.

What did Gracie Bon say about Drake?

As one of the stars of the show La Casa De Alofoke, Gracie has sent shockwaves through social media due to her comments on the show regarding her relationship with Drake. She began by sharing that the two connected while she was married. “I liked him as an artist,” Gracie said on the show. “I sent him a message. I said, ‘Hola,’ and two minutes after, something had happened. We gave each other a follow.”

Outside of saying that 20 percent of Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics about Drake in his smash hit, “Like Not Like Us,” are true, Gracie also shared the details of their relationship — claiming that they dated, but she ended things after the two ended on a sour note, according to HotNewHipHop.

During a conversation on the show with the cast, Gracie said that Drake would do "weird things" at his parties, alleging that she was turned off by his alleged actions, she stopped seeing him. "I feel like famous people do weird things but they don't understand..." she said.

That’s not all the OnlyFans model said. She shared that although their relationship was never public, the two dated secretly, and when she ended things with him, he blackballed her from parties in the U.K. Gracie specifically pointed to Adin Ross’s Wireless Fest stream being the exact source of their fallout, and stated that she met both Drake’s mother and son, Adonis.

Drake got wind of Gracie’s claims and offered a response.

“That’s big cap,” Drake wrote in Adin’s Kick chat, in response to Gracie’s claims. He also added “blackballed is crazy,” per Yahoo! Throughout his career, Drake’s behavior and relationships with women have been well-documented — even more recently following the scorching claims by Kendrick in “Not Like Us.”

While Gracie claimed that the two dated, she also admitted that Drake didn’t seem that invested in dating her. She said on the show that he would often fly her out and just leave her alone in hotel rooms. “He did not give me genuine love and affection,” Gracie said.

Gracie is well-known in the online modeling space for being an advocate for body positivity.