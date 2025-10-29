What Did Jamie Lee Curtis Say About Charlie Kirk? Inside Her Comments About His Death The iconic ‘Halloween’ star has recently cleared up her remarks in a new interview By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 29 2025, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There have been a wide range of reactions to the death of right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk’s September death, with social media users and celebrities alike offering their varying sentiments. Included among them is Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis, whose comments about him sparked backlash.

The iconic Halloween star has recently cleared up her remarks in a new interview, but let’s go back and find out what she initially said.

What did Jamie Lee Curtis say about Charlie Kirk?

Shortly after his death, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast and spoke about Charlie Kirk’s death. "I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died that he felt connected to his faith," she said at the time.

"Even though his ideas were abhorrent to me," Jamie continued, "I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith. And I hope whatever connection to God means that he felt it.” However, many of her fans were left confused due to interpreting her comments as support, given that her own views were drastically different from his, and also that she has a transgender daughter, when Charlie often used anti-trans rhetoric.

In October 2025, Jamie clarified her comments and shared that there was “mistranslation” of what she actually meant.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Variety, she addressed the topic directly. “An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well — like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn’t,” she said. “I was simply talking about his faith in God,” Jamie continued. “And so it was a mistranslation, which is a pun, but not. In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time.”

“I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel’s right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza. You can’t say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, ‘I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way,’” she told the outlet. When told in the interview that in today’s climate, people have to be careful with what they say, the actor scoffed at the idea.

“I don’t have to be careful. If I was careful, I wouldn’t have told you any of what I just told you,” Jamie said. “I can’t not be who I am in the moment I am.”

She previously addressed her outspokenness and life-long activism in July 2025.