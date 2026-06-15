Josh Hokit Handed Donald Trump a Gift That Got People Talking Hokit also made a controversial comment about former First Lady Michelle Obama. By Mark Pygas Published June 15 2026, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Unsurprisingly, the UFC Freedom 250 event hosted at the White House over the weekend has created plenty of viral moments and left viewers with lots of questions. UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit made the most headlines, and after winning his match, handed something to President Donald Trump.

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Many fans wereleft asking the same question: what did Josh Hokit give Donald Trump after his victory? Here is everything we know about the exchange that took place before Josh made some defamatory comments about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Source: Instagram

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So, what did Josh Hokit give to President Donald Trump?

Following his victory, Hokit climbed out of the cage and presented President Donald Trump with his chain, which was said to have a pendant with a letter from Hokit himself. The gesture appears to have been a sign of appreciation and support.

Josh posted about the exchange on Instagram, but did not elaborate on what was written in the letter, simply captioning the moment, "INCREDIBLE."

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According to some reports, Trump had personally pushed UFC president Dana White to have Hokit compete at the event. In an episode of Undefeated & Undisputed, Hokit claimed that matchmaker Mick Maynard had told him that he was "now Donald Trump’s new favorite fighter.” This may well be because Hokit's public and controversial remarks have made him a favorite with many of Donald Trump's supporters.

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Hokit has been controversial since his "drunk" weigh-in.

Josh Hokit showed up to the weigh-ins "drunk" and threw up on himself 😭



"So what, maybe I was drinking last night. Who wouldn't be. I have a giant black man that wants to knock me out." pic.twitter.com/YP02EnjmSS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 13, 2026

The UFC fighter generated plenty of attention after he seemingly showed up to the official weigh-ins acting intoxicated, stumbling around, and appearing to vomit on himself.

Hokit joked, “So what? Maybe I was drinking last night.” It all ended up being a ruse, with the athlete simply staying in character as his over-the-top "Incredible Hok" persona.

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Hokit also made a controversial comment about former First Lady Michelle Obama

Josh Hokit just called Michelle Obama “a man” on the mic after winning at UFC Freedom 250.



HOKIT: “Hey, shout out to Trump for having the balls to put some sh*t like this on!”



“And if I’m going to say anything, there’s only person more incredible than the Incredible Hulk and… pic.twitter.com/ydNPIEEHww — Overton (@overton_news) June 15, 2026

Hokit sparked controversy following his victory when he called former First Lady Michelle Obama a man. The comment plays upon a debunked conspiracy theory among the political right. “Hey, shout out to Trump for having the balls to put some s--t like this on," Hokit said after this win.

“And if I’m going to say anything, there’s only person more incredible than the Incredible Hulk and that’s my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And lastly, Michelle Obama is a MAN! Am I right America?!” Unsurprisingly, the comment sparked controversy online.