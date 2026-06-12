"United States of Shein" — Octagon Girls' Outfits for White House UFC Fight Are "Tacky" The designs are "a fresh interpretation of American glamor." By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 12 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

With the United States' Independence Day coming up, people are turning their attention to the Trump administration's Freedom 250 celebrations. Chief among the upcoming events is the UFC fight, which will take place on the White House lawn.

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The June 14 fight is just days away, and the UFC has offered a sneak peek at the octagon girls' outfits. Naturally, the internet has a lot of opinions about the chosen attire.

Source: Instagram Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair

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The UFC octagon girls' outfits for the White House fight:

Octagon girls Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair were tasked with revealing the outfits to the world. They donned the set of American flag-adorned clothing, which was designed by Marina Toybina. Boasting seven Emmy wins, Marina is famous for her work on productions such as So You Think You Can Dance, The X Factor, and The Masked Singer.

The costume designer explained her process to Maxim, saying, "The inspiration was born from the intersection of sport, spectacle, and celebration. Working closely with UFC, we wanted to create looks that honored both the energy of the brand and the significance of the 250th anniversary celebration. The goal was to blend strength, athleticism, glamor, and American heritage into a wardrobe language that felt sophisticated, powerful, and unmistakably iconic."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @diet_prada

Marina continued by saying that the designs "merge athletic strength with couture craftsmanship. From streamlined silhouettes to dramatic statement pieces, each look played a role in an evolving red, white, and blue narrative. Rich textiles, custom embroidery, crystal embellishment, and patriotic motifs brought texture, movement, and a fresh interpretation of American glamor."

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Truthfully, for better or worse, the outfits look exactly the way we expected them to. Let's not forget that President Donald Trump used to own the Miss Universe Organization, so we've seen a bit of what he considers good costumes to be.

People are sharing their opinions about the outfits.

Unsurprisingly, people are sharing their thoughts about the octagon girls' outfits. Even less surprising is the fact that the costumes are widely hated.

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The UFC unveiled the outfits of the Octagon Girls for the upcoming White House fights. (Yes, this is real)



I must say, while tacky and desecrating the American flag, the organizers were brave enough to risk the president’s ire by having them over 18. Kudos for that, I guess. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iSJhUEKFi9 — Gianl1974 (@Gianl1974) June 11, 2026

What in the Betsy Ross? UFC’s Octagon Girl outfits for White House card revealed...https://t.co/mhGCc4OHOB pic.twitter.com/eS9aOJDUJp — Robert Joyner (@robnashville) June 8, 2026

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UFC dropped the outfits the Octagon Girls will be wearing at the White House this weekend! pic.twitter.com/p1EPjrGzaD — Truth Media Network (@Truth_Media001) June 12, 2026

An Instagram post revealing the outfits contains comments such as, "United States of Shein." Another person referenced the fictional show The Boys and their characters' costumes, with a rather apt, "What in The Boys is going on here?!" A third individual hilariously wrote, "This is what happens when the gays aren’t involved."

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Things didn't seem to be going much better for the costumes over on X. Similarly, people called them "tacky," said they looked like they were purchased at Party City, and also referenced The Boys, claiming the outfits seemed like something Homelander would design.

However, not all of the criticism was deserved, as some commenters embarrassingly failed to realize that two women were modeling eight different outfits.