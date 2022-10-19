George Floyd's Family Wants to Sue Ye, fka Kanye West, for $250 Million

Only time will tell what comes of the case, but Roxie may have an uphill battle in terms of getting a verdict in her favor. Roy S. Gutterman, the director of the Tully Center for Free Speech at the University of Syracuse, told NPR, "There is no possibility of a defamation action here because there would be no living plaintiff whose reputation has been damaged."

However, Roxie could sue Ye for intentional emotional distress involving her and Gianna, which appears to be a more viable route.