Marissa Springer Denies Being Desmond Scott's Mistress After They Were Spotted Making Out The popular influencer was spotted kissing the model days after his wife, Kristy Ann Scott, filed for divorce. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 20 2026, 4:07 p.m. ET

When fans of influencers Kristy Ann and Desmond Scott learned they were getting divorced, they quickly scrolled the internet looking for answers as to what led to their split. The pair, who had been together for 12 years and have two children together, seemed as if nothing could break their young love. However, when Kristy Ann filed for divorce, she shockingly revealed that infidelity was at play in the demise of the couple's marriage.

Since more details surfaced of the split, several names have been attached to Desmond's, including model Marissa Springer. Several days after the news broke that he and Kristy were divorcing, he was spotted making out with Marissa, leaving online commenters to peg her as his "other woman." Amid the backlash, she spoke out and addressed her ties to Desmond.

What did Marissa Springer say about Desmond Scott?

Marissa and Desmond's steamy interaction was first shared with TMZ. According to the outlet, on Jan. 15, just two days after Kristy filed for divorce, Desmond and Marissa, who is also working towards her master's degree in business, were seen making out at Sante, a Houston bar. The pair looked quite cozy around each other, further sparking infidelity allegations.

Amid the rumors that Marissa and Desmond could've been together while he and Kristy were happily married, Marissa took to her TikTok account to set the record straight. The model vehemently denied the rumors and claimed they met for the first time at Sante in January 2026, weeks after Kristy filed for divorce on Dec. 30, 2025. Marissa also said she didn't know about Desmond's high-profile divorce when they hooked up.

“I’m gonna say this one time and one time only: I’m not the one he cheated with," she said in the video. "I'm pretty sure when you guys meet someone at a club, you don't interrogate them about who or what their social media status is. We were obviously many drinks in. The vibes were there.”

@marissa.springerr This will be the last thing I say about this situation . Me and Desmond have to focus on our child and what the future brings us . #fy #viral #kristyscott

Marissa further shared that she didn't have a boyfriend when she met Desmond, as other reports have suggested. She also said she never asked him to "buy me a bottle" as online users have suggested and said she decided to speak out after she and her family received death threats. “Moral of the story, nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors,” she said. "And it should never reach the extent of having death threats to you or your family.”

Desmond Scott living his best life after the cheating and divorce allegations. pic.twitter.com/I76d5kYDiv — Justme@You (@MajorD63095457) January 17, 2026

What has Desmond Scott said about Marissa Springer?

As of this writing, Desmond hasn't addressed his and Marissa's smooches. The father of two hasn't even confirmed whether or not he's dating the model, and has at least tried to keep a low profile since the news of his divorce broke. In January 2026, moments after fans learned of Kristy's filing, Desmond took to Instagram Stories and apologized to his estranged wife and their family.

"I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation," he said in a since-deleted post. "I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I'm truly sorry for the hurt it has caused." "Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first," Desmond added. "I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as have always been."

The food content creator also seemingly mentioned Kristy citing his infidelity caused their split. Desmond shared in his message that he initially asked for a separation at the end of 2025, though they eventually reconciled. But not before he admittedly "made choices that I am not proud of."