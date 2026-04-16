Sonia Sotomayor Is Apologizing After She Criticized One of Her Fellow Justices Sonia Sotomayor's comments about Brett Kavanaugh were pretty mild to begin with. By Joseph Allen Published April 16 2026, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The Supreme Court is not supposed to be partisan, but it's been hard to deny over the last 20 years that the justices have become much more willing to act on behalf of the political parties they belonged to before joining the Court.

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Now, there's a 6-3 conservative majority on the Court, which has meant that Justice Sonia Sotomayor and her fellow liberal justices are often forced to write fairly fiery dissents. In April of 2026, though, Sotomayor apologized after criticizing one of her fellow justices in public. Here's what we know about what she said.

Source: Mega

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What did Sonia Sotomayor say?

Sotomayor made the original comment at an event at the University of Kansas School of Law, where she was discussing a concurring opinion by Justice Brett Kavanaugh in which he suggested that ICE could make stops based on skin color. “I had a colleague in that case who wrote, you know, these are only temporary stops,” Sotomayor said, according to a Bloomberg report. “This is from a man whose parents were professionals. And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour.”

Sonia Sotomayor has since offered an apology.

All in all, that criticism is a fairly mild one, but one that Sotomayor nevertheless felt the need to take accountability for. “At a recent appearance at the University of Kansas School of Law, I referred to a disagreement with one of my colleagues in a prior case, but I made remarks that were inappropriate,” Sotomayor said in a statement. “I regret my hurtful comments. I have apologized to my colleague.”

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The case in question came before the Court in early September, and the Court didn't actually a formal opinion in the case, instead just allowing the Trump administration to continue approaching individuals they suspected of being in the country illegally. Kavanaugh provided his own rationale, saying that apparent ethnicity was among the factors agents could consider in questioning someone, and that it didn't constitute discrimination.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor on emergency cases: "There are members …who believe that when Congress passes a law, it causes Congress and the people irreparable harm…The newspapers are filled with reports about how many emergency motions we are receiving, it's unprecedented..." pic.twitter.com/Gc29bZoXUs — CSPAN (@cspan) April 10, 2026 Source: X/@cspan

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“To be clear, apparent ethnicity alone cannot furnish reasonable suspicion; under this court’s case law regarding immigration stops, however, it can be a ‘relevant factor’ when considered along with other salient factors,” he wrote at the time. “Importantly, reasonable suspicion means only that immigration officers may briefly stop the individual and inquire about immigration status.”

In the months since Kavanaugh issued that opinion, critics of it have started to refer to stops in which someone appears to have been questioned only because of their apparent ethnicity as "Kavanaugh stops." Critics have also argued that the stops are often far lengthier and more invasive than Kavanaugh has suggested.