Steve Bannon Is Facing Criminal Allegations, but What Did He Actually Do?

During his arraignment, Bannon pleaded not guilty. If he is convicted of the harshest charges in the indictment, he could face between five and 15 years in prison.

“The simple truth is that it is a crime to profit off the backs of donors by making false pretenses,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said during a press conference. “We are here to say today in one voice that in Manhattan and in New York you will be held accountable for the defrauding of donors.”