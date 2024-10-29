Distractify
Former Trump Aide Steve Bannon Has Been Released From Prison — Why Was He There?

Bannon was found guilty of being in contempt of Congress and spent the next two years appealing before finally reporting to prison in July 2024.

Steve Bannon speaks at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Steven Bannon, Breitbart co-founder and former chief strategist to Donald Trump, was released from a federal prison on Oct. 28, 2024. The Trump ally spent four months at FCI Danbury, a low-security federal correctional institution in Connecticut, and wasted no time. He immediately recorded an episode of his War Room podcast, per the New York Times.

According to PBS, when Bannon started serving time in July 2024, he referred to himself as a "political prisoner." Bannon also claimed he was proud of his upcoming stint behind bars because he stood up to "Attorney General Merrick Garland and a 'corrupt' Justice Department." What did Steve Bannon go to jail for? Details to follow.

(L-R): Steve Bannon; a protester holding a sign that reads 'Indict Steve Bannon'
What did Steve Bannon go to jail for?

In September 2021, Bannon was subpoenaed by the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack to testify before Congress. NBC News reported that even though he hadn't served in the White House since August 2017, Bannon attempted to claim executive privilege to avoid appearing. He was ordered to "appear and produce documents to the Select Committee on Oct. 7, 2021, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee on Oct. 14, 2021," per the DOJ.

Bannon was found guilty of being in contempt of Congress and spent the next two years appealing before finally reporting to prison in July 2024. "They wanted to silence him, but they’ll never silence him, but they wanted to silence him," said former President Trump in an interview with Richmond’s Morning News with John Reid (via CNN). "What they’ve done in this country is unthinkable, and Biden is going to pay a big price for it, I believe," he added.

