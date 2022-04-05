All of the Homes in Season 3 of 'Rock the Block' Had Close Appraisal Values

Buying a house has become somewhat of a pipe dream for most of the population — which is why shows like Rock the Block are so appealing: They give us an opportunity to live out the dream of homeownership.

In the Discovery+ exclusive, four teams of home renovation experts come together to compete against one another, making over a home originally appraised at around $500,000, with only $225,000. The team with the highest appraisal value at the end of the season wins.