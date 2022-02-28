Fans of HGTV's Rock the Block will recognize some familiar judges when Season 3 premieres. While Ty Pennington is coming back as the show's host, who will be this season's judges?Jonathan Knight and Jordan KnightNew Kids on the Block fans will be happy to see brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight on Rock the Block Season 3. According to the show’s press release, the siblings are in charge of finding out which team "created the ideal kitchen for a potential buyer."While both Jonathan and Jordan have musical backgrounds, Jonathan also has home renovation experience. After abruptly leaving NKOTB in the ‘90s, he became a real estate investor in Massachusetts. Eventually, Jonathan found his footing as a renovator and currently hosts Farmhouse Fixer. Jonathan overhauled an 18th-century farmhouse in New Hampshire during the show's first season.“Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it's my passion, my obsession and I've been doing it for more than 25 years," Jonathan said in an HGTV press release, per People. "It's so easy to just go knock down an old house. It's way harder to renovate them so that families can enjoy them for years to come. That's the reason this work is so worth it."Jasmine RothHomebuilder and designer Jasmine Roth is another Rock the Block Season 3 judge. The California-based host will judge the living room and foyer transformations. Although it's Jasmine’s first season on the series, she’s been a part of the HGTV family for several years. After taking home a Rock the Block trophy in Season 1, she became the host of Hidden Potential, where she transforms cookie-cutter houses into custom dream homes.Alison VictoriaAlison Victoria will return to Rock the Block for Season 3. The Chicago-based designer is expected to judge the main bedroom suites. In addition to judging Rock the Block, Alison hosts several shows on HGTV. In 2011, she became the first female host of DIY Network’s popular Kitchen Crashers.\n\nAlison also hosts Windy City Rehab and recently signed on to host the Ugliest House in America with Good Girls star, Retta.Page TurnerPage Turner and Alison will work together to judge the best bedroom suites. The California native has been with HGTV since becoming the host of Flip or Flop Nashville. During Flip or Flop Nashville, she and her ex, DeRon Jenkins, joined forces to flip houses post-breakup.Since the end of the couple's series, Page has launched her own HGTV show, Fix My Flip, where she coaches home flippers mid-renovation on how they can improve their projects.Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E LaineMother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine are returning to Rock the Block. The Good Bones stars will join forces to evaluate the teams' exterior spaces.Although Good Bones focuses on real estate, the series also highlights the family’s personal lives. The mother and daughter's willingness to share specific details from their lives earned the hosts a seventh season on HGTV.“The great thing about signing off on a mid-season pick-up is that we know we’ve got a good thing, a proven performer,” HGTV president Jane Latman told Deadline of renewing Good Bones. “Mina and Karen have captivating personal lives, but they are also incredibly talented and creative when it comes to renovation, and the camera loves them. It’s no wonder they continue to attract new fans season after season.”Nate Berkus and Jeremiah BrentOn Rock the Block, married couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent will judge the teams’ finished rooms over the garage and bonus spaces. After competing on the show in Season 2, they now know exactly what to expect. Plus, the couple have launched three different shows together: Nate and Jeremiah Save My House, Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, and Nate and Jeremiah by Design.Despite working on multiple projects as a unit, the pair enjoy their current work-life dynamic. In an interview with People, Jeremiah explained how he and Nate are more in love after getting married in 2014 and having two children.\n\n“I didn't know that I could have a great love,” Jeremiah said. “I still have spent the last 10 years trying to articulate the way it feels to have somebody that you just know is right."Brian and Mika KleinschmidtRock the Block Season 2 winners Brian Kleinschmidt and Mika Kleinschmidt will also judge the competition during its final stages. Alongside Property Brothers star Drew Scott, the couple, who married in 2015, will stop by for a final home walk-through before announcing the winning team.Before their Rock the Block wins, Brian and Mika worked together on 100 Day Dream House. Although Mika had real estate experience before the competition, Brian said that entering the show was a challenging experience.\n\n“We’re still kind of pinching ourselves,” he told HGTV. “We’ve always got projects in the pipeline, but [Rock the Block] was one of the hardest things we’ve ever done. It was also one of the most rewarding experiences.”Catch Rock the Block Season 3 on Monday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. EST. Viewers can also stream the series on Discovery+.