Stuck on What To Say to a Veteran on Veterans Day? We've Got You Covered! The national holiday is recognized every Nov. 11.

To some, the end of Halloween marks the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season. Why else do you think Mariah Carey belts "it's tiiiiiime" every Nov. 1? It's because some of the holidays in between the two are typically not as enticing, depending on who you talk to. Nonetheless, before Christmas and even before Turkey Day comes a day that holds a special meaning to many — Veterans Day. The day is observed every Nov. 11 and celebrates those who fought or served for the United States Armed Forces.

Multiple retailers and restaurants observe the day and celebrate veterans with discounts and free food, there are other ways to acknowledge the holiday. A way to this that costs "free 99" is to wish the vets in your life a good day. However, what exactly do you say to a veteran on Veterans Day? Here's the rundown on what lingo to use.

What do you say to a veteran on Veterans Day?

If you're trying to figure out what to say to a veteran on Veterans Day, you're in luck. There are many ways to let a veteran know you care for them and appreciate what they've contributed to their country. According to Soldiers Angels.org, unlike holidays like Memorial Day, where the purpose of the holiday is to celebrate someone in the Armed Forces is no longer alive, Veterans Day acknowledges the "service and sacrifice of all Veterans, living and deceased."

Some of the ways to greet a veteran on Veterans Day is to highlight the day when you see them. A simple "Happy Veterans Day" would suffice. However, there are other ways to let them know you see them and are honoring them with other sweet messages: Thank you for your service

Thank you for all you did for our country.

Those who live in freedom will always be grateful to those who helped preserve it.

These short and kind greetings can make a veteran feel better than the person giving the message. According to American Greetings, there are even more ways you can tell a veteran you see them and wish them well on their day:

With gratitude for your service to America on Veterans Day and always. Thinking of you on Veterans Day. Thank you for all you've done for our country Those who live in freedom will always be grateful to those who helped preserve it To my brother, who proudly answered his country’s call — a message to say I think of you with pride on Veterans Day and always.

It’s veterans like you who have made this country great. So grateful to be an American. So proud to call you family. Ours is a country filled with promise for tomorrow — because ours is a history shaped by heroes like you. A Veterans Day salute to you for serving in the proud and honorable tradition of the United States military.