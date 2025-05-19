"25 47" Is the Latest Coded Attempt to Signal Opposition to Donald Trump The lingo is designed to describe opposition to Trump. By Joseph Allen Published May 19 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: bluesky/@sundaedivine

Although he's only been the president for a few months, there are those across America who are already quite tired of living in the Donald Trump era for the second time. There have been protests and plenty of chatter online, and while some people are definitely still supportive of the president's agenda, others are already ready for a change.

Those who are opposed to the president have gone out of their way to signal to one another how little they like the president, and sometimes they've done it using terms or phrases that might not be obvious to anyone who isn't in the loop. The latest phrase like this to pop up online is 25 47, and many want to know what it means. Here's what we know.

What does 25 47 mean?

Like 86 47 and Foxtrot Delta Tango before it, 25 47 is a slightly coded way of signaling that you are not into President Trump, and would like him removed from office. Whereas 86 refers to the way you get rid of something by "86ing" it, 25 is a specific reference to the 25th Amendment, and 47 refers to Trump as the 47th president. That amendment gives the cabinet of the president the power to remove the president from office if they determine that he is unfit to fulfill his duties.

The amendment is designed to be used by the cabinet in the event that the president is about to do something dangerous or is clearly not in their right mind. Of course, there are plenty of people who would argue that Trump is in that position already. Unfortunately for those in the opposition, though, Trump's cabinet is not exactly filled with people who are likely to agree that he should be removed from office.

Whereas during his first administration, Trump's cabinet included plenty of people who might have staffed any Republican administration, his second administration includes only people that Trump is quite sure will remain loyal to him. That loyalty is hugely important to the president and makes it incredibly unlikely that anyone in his administration will invoke the 25th Amendment in order to remove him from office.

This kind of coded language is more common this time around.

Although opposition to Trump remains fairly broad, at least in the sense that roughly half the country is opposed to him, coded language like this has become increasingly common online. This happened on the right during the Biden administration, with phrases like "Let's go Brandon" slowly spreading across the country.