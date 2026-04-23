What Artist Presale Means and Why Fans Rush to Buy Concert Tickets Early Early access sounds clutch, but artist presale still comes down to speed, luck, and demand. By Darrell Marrow Published April 23 2026, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Purchasing concert tickets can often turn into a stressful ordeal. While shopping, you might have seen an “artist presale” option pop up and wonder what it actually means and how to get access.

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Artist presale is an early ticket window that opens before the public sale. It gives fans a chance to grab tickets ahead of the crowd with a little less chaos.

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What does artist presale mean?

An artist presale is part of a tour rollout controlled by the artist’s team. According to Ticketmaster, it gives fans early access before tickets go on sale to everyone else. Fans usually sign up through the artist’s website, mailing list, or a linked ticket page. Those who register in advance may receive access to the presale, sometimes with a code.

Fan club presales can be more exclusive and may require a paid membership. Artist presales are often broader and open to anyone who signs up ahead of time.

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Signing up is usually simple. You log into your ticketing account, register through the artist’s page, and select the presale option. If a code is required, you may receive it by email or text before the sale starts. Live Nation also has its free All Access program, which the company says unlocks access to 20,000 Live Nation presales. Spotify can be another route, too, since Ticketmaster says some listeners get unique presale codes based on how actively they follow and stream an artist.

Is artist presale actually worth it?

Artist presale can be worth it, but it does not guarantee tickets. It simply gives you an earlier shot before the general public sale and before resale prices come into play. High-demand shows can still sell out fast, even during presale. Fans should keep their expectations realistic.

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Ticketmaster says that presale “codes don’t guarantee tickets,” and for some high-demand events, its Verified Fan system uses registration and then a lottery-style process to decide who gets an access code and who lands on a waitlist. If demand is intense, the best seats can still disappear fast and you can still strike out. But if you are serious about going, artist presale can give you more seat options.

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The best approach is to prepare early. Sign up ahead of time, confirm your account details, and watch your email or texts closely. Log in before the queue opens. Do not assume a code guarantees success, and do not wait until the last minute to get set up.

Artist presale is not the only option in the ticket-buying world. Other purchase types include fan club presales, credit card or sponsor presales, venue presales, and ticketing platform presales. After those windows close, tickets move to the general public sale.