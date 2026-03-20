What Does "Awaiting Endpoint" Mean on Discord? Here's What We Know Discord is a communications platform allowing people to connect by playing games through voice, video, and text. By Niko Mann Published March 20 2026, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Discord

Folks want to know what in the world "awaiting endpoint" means on the popular website Discord. The popular website allows people to connect by playing games through video, text, and voice features.

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According to the Discord website, most servers on the platform are invite-only spaces. Groups of friends and communities can spend time together on the platform, and there are also public communities centered around specific topics like the popular games Fortnite and Minecraft. Users also have control over their interactions on Discord.

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What does "awaiting endpoint' mean on Discord?

"Awaiting endpoint" on Discord means the website is having trouble connecting to the server, per WikiHow. It generally means that there’s a problem sending data from the device to Discord that causes stalling. Causes include an issue with the Discord server, such as an outage or a server that's down.

There could also be an internet connection issue, or an outdated Discord app is being used. It is recommended that users update apps regularly or use auto-updates, because outdated software causes glitches.

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To fix the "awaiting endpoint" issue, users recommend going to status.disord.com to check if there are any outages. If the servers are down, the "awaiting endpoint" issue might fix itself once the servers are back online. If that does not work, the next step is restarting Discord. Users should close the Discord app completely on their chosen device, and then try reopening Discord and reconnecting to the server.

The next step is to check the internet connection and make sure it's stable. Users can also switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to check if the problem still exists. The next step is to disable a VPN or proxy. Turn off VPN or proxy services, and then try reconnecting.to reconnect. The next step is clearing the cache on the device or deleting the Discord folder and then trying to re-open it. If that doesn't work, users should go to their server settings and select another region.

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Trying to uninstall Discord and then reinstalling it with the most recent version is another fix. However, if none of those things work, contacting Discord support is also an option. Discord has several guides on the website for troubleshooting issues, such as the Discord Error Message Guide and the Discord Troubleshooting Guide. There are also guides for audio and video errors, login and email issues, mobile crashes, installation problems, computer freezes, and screen-sharing issues.

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Discord also has a handy guide for parents to help them stay informed in its family center, and they can manage whether their children can be messaged by friends only or other Discord members. However, the content remains private.