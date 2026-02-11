When Will Discord Require ID? What the Platform’s March Update Means for Users A global safety rollout will reshape Discord’s user experience, adding adult verification for sensitive content. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 11 2026, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

The days of fully anonymous access on Discord are coming to an end. The platform, which launched in 2015, is a gamer-first hangout built around voice chat, text channels, and niche communities. It runs on phones, desktops, web browsers, and consoles. Users gather in invite-based “servers” that organize conversations into text, voice, and video channels.

Over time, Discord has expanded beyond gaming into everything from study groups to hobby communities. CEO Jason Citron revealed that the platform is used by 200 million people every month, and the numbers are growing. Now, Discord is tightening its safety protocols and requiring some users to verify their age.



When will Discord begin requiring ID?

Discord says it will begin a phased global rollout in early March. The update applies “teen-by-default” settings to both new and existing accounts worldwide. In certain situations, users must verify that they are adults before accessing age-restricted spaces or adjusting specific safety settings. Discord allows users to complete that process through facial age estimation using a video selfie or by uploading a government ID through vendor partners.

Discord says most users won’t get prompted at all — especially if they never try to access age-restricted areas or adjust certain settings. The company also says it uses an age inference model for many adults, which allows them to continue using the app without taking extra steps.

If you haven’t verified your age group yet, the app may prompt you to do so when you try to adjust certain features. You could see a verification request if you attempt to unblur sensitive content that’s blocked by the platform’s filter, switch your sensitive media settings to “Show,” or change your Message Request settings. You may also be asked to verify your age before entering an adults-only channel. Additionally, if you try to speak in a Stage channel, you’ll need to be verified as an adult, since Stage speaking is now restricted to adult users only.



How will this change Discord for users?

Discord says all users will begin seeing new default safety settings starting in early March. The updates include content filters that automatically blur or block sensitive media unless you verify as an adult to unblur or disable them. Users will also notice a separate Message Request inbox for direct messages from people they may not know, and only adults can modify that setting.

Additionally, Discord plans to roll out friend request alerts that flag messages from unfamiliar users, along with new Stage restrictions that limit speaking privileges to verified adults. However, the company says users who avoid age-restricted spaces should notice little change in their everyday experience.