The Baker Act may be a new term to you, but it has become a hot topic due to Instagram influencer Courtney Tailor. The 25-year-old had the act carried out against her after she threatened to harm herself while in police custody for allegedly murdering her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, in Miami on April 3, 2022.

So, what exactly is the Baker Act? When can it be implemented? Get comfortable as we walk you through the law.