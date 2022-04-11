What Does the Baker Act Mean? Influencer Courtney Tailor Was "Baker Acted"By Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 11 2022, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
The Baker Act may be a new term to you, but it has become a hot topic due to Instagram influencer Courtney Tailor. The 25-year-old had the act carried out against her after she threatened to harm herself while in police custody for allegedly murdering her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, in Miami on April 3, 2022.
So, what exactly is the Baker Act? When can it be implemented? Get comfortable as we walk you through the law.
What is the Baker Act?
According to Sportskeeda, the Florida Baker Act is a law that grants “mental health professionals, judges, and law enforcement to commit a person to a mental health treatment center for 72 hours.” The outlet shares that this occurs when an individual shows signs of suicidal or violent behavior.
The goal of this law is to help medical professionals properly evaluate an individual to determine if they are in fact harmful to themselves or others. Following the procedure, the individual will be released after the holding time if all checks out.
The act first came to fruition in 1972 as part of the Florida Mental Health Act. Sportskeeda shares that anyone can be placed under the act voluntarily or involuntarily.
Courtney Tailor has been released from the Baker Act hold.
According to TMZ, Courtney has been released from the Baker Act hold, even though her release date hasn't been disclosed.
Despite the backlash Courtney has received for allegedly murdering Christian, TMZ reports that she has yet to be formally charged. In fact, Courtney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, confirmed to the outlet that he believes Courtney is the victim of "physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Mr. Obumseli.” Frank also suggested the possibility of the influencer being a "victim of human trafficking.”
This comes after the model was spotted at a Miami hotel bar on Friday, April 8, 2022, and received major backlash due to Christian’s death. A person filming Courtney at the hotel claimed that she has no business being out and about since she’s responsible for taking Christian’s life. Frank explained to the outlet that Courtney was simply out with her father and was later disrupted by an unknown woman filming them.
As of now, no charges have been filed against Courtney, but social media users are hopeful that justice can and will be served for Christian’s family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli at this time.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.