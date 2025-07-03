Have You Ever Wondered What "Crop Dusting" Means on TikTok? The Answer May Surprise You It does not refer to actual crops. By Niko Mann Published July 3 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @@whatspoppin

People are asking what crop-dusting on TikTok is after seeing the term trend on the platform. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary and farmers, crop dusting is when fungicidal or insecticidal dusts are applied to crops from an airplane.

Article continues below advertisement

However, on TikTok, the term refers to a different kind of dust, and the answer may surprise you if you don't already know what crop-dusting means.

Source: TikTok / @@whatspoppin

Article continues below advertisement

What does crop dusting mean on TikTok?

Crop dusting on TikTok has nothing to do with dusting crops, but rather a sort of "dusting" of the air, so to speak. The term, when used on TikTok, refers to a person passing gas and walking away from the scene of the toot. In a hilarious video shared on the platform, a New Yorker explains crop-dusting to TikTok user @whatspoppin and a friend after they asked what people did in public that was bothersome. The post was captioned, "You learn something new every day! #nyc #cropdusting."

"Things that people do in public that you can't stand," asked the TikToker. The New Yorker replied, "What's it called whan you fart and walk away?" As the TikToker's friend and the New Yorker simultaneously declared, "Crop dusting!", the TikTok user asked, "Crop dusting?" "You don't know what crop dusting is? Oh, I hate when people crop dust. It's when they toot and then they just walk away acting like they didn't do anything."

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh my God, a hidden farter," replied the TikToker. "People do it on planes because they think you can't hear it." "That's even worse. And then they sit there and act like they didn't do it. Slay," replied the New Yorker. Slay is right!

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok video that has gotten more than one million likes features user @chaysembyrd as she describes her run-in with a crop duster. "I was going for a run when all of a sudden, a man stops diagonal from me, looks at me dead in my eyes, and goes, 'I'm so sorry for what I'm about to do.'" The user added that she thought she was going to be assaulted, and well, she was, if you consider crop-dusting an assault.

"Before he looked around and sprints away ... he stops, like, maybe 50 feet in front of me and goes, looks at me dead in my eyes again and says, 'Do you know what I just did?' And I was like, 'No,' and then he proceeds to say, 'I just crop-dusted you.' ... First of all, how do you respond to that? Second of all, he didn't just flip around again and like, run off. He like, flipped around in a really fun way and like, gallivanted and frolicked as if he was in a field." At least she was warned.

Article continues below advertisement

@chaysembyrd Felt like i was living in a simulation fr ♬ original sound - Chayse Byrd